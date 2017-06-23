Troup County deputy hit, injured while assisting wreck on I-85

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy was hit and injured early Thursday morning while assisting an accident on I-85 North.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff says via Facebook the incident happened near the highway mile 12 marker around 6:15 a.m. The post says, “Deputy Stephanie Masouka was talking with the driver of a wrecked pickup truck, when a tractor trailer struck the back of the wrecked truck and knocked Masouka over a guard rail.”

Masouka and another pedestrian were taken to Midtown Medical Center for treatment to their injuries. An update on the sheriff’s office page says, “Deputy Masouka had surgery and is resting and doing fine. Please remember her in your prayers as she recovers.”

The condition of the pedestrian is unconfirmed at this time.

Georgia State Patrol is now taking over both accident investigations. Charges have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.