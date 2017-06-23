Officer stabbed at Flint airport recovering, doctors say

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Doctors say the Flint, Michigan, airport officer stabbed in the neck during what federal authorities are investigating as a terrorist act is recovering well from the life-threatening attack.

Hurley Medical Center doctors said Friday that Bishop International Airport police Lt. Jeff Neville could be released from the hospital within a couple days. Dr. Donald Scholten says Neville suffered a 12-inch slash that caused significant bleeding but missed major arteries and a nerve by “millimeters.”

Scholten says first responders’ efforts were “absolutely life-saving.”

Neville was stabbed Wednesday at the airport in Flint, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

Forty-nine-year-old Amor Ftouhi, a Canadian from Tunisia, is charged in the attack.

David Gelios, head of the FBI in Detroit, says Ftouhi unsuccessfully tried to buy a gun once he arrived in the U.S., but instead managed to buy a 12-inch knife, with an 8-inch blade knife.

Ftouhi yelled “Allahu akbar” — which mean “God is great” in Arabic — before stabbing the officer in the neck, Gelios says. After the stabbing, Ftouhi said something like “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan” and “we are all going to die,” Gelios adds.

He also says investigators believed Ftouhi is a “lone wolf” attacker.