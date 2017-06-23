Nice Friday, More Storms Saturday

A complex weather system will bring more rain to the area this weekend, but there are brighter days on the horizon for next week.

The remnant of Tropical Storm Cindy is seen on weather maps as a low near Memphis Friday morning. Bands of rain still accompany the storm, and the entire southeastern U.S. is dominated by a warm, humid, tropical air mass. We do get a break from the thunderstorms today as activity will be limited to the afternoon and isolated, plus we should see a fair amount of sunshine to send highs up near the 90-degree mark.

A cold front stretches through the Midwest, and will merge with the surface low and continue to sweep east, eventually winding up off Cape Cod by early Sunday. The front will slowly slide southward into Alabama on Saturday, helping to trigger numerous showers and thunderstorms out ahead of the boundary. For Columbus and vicinity, these storms will likely develop in the afternoon and move in from the northwest. There is a marginal risk of severe storms on Saturday, mainly east of this area up through the Carolinas. We’re Weather Aware on Saturday for the possibility of afternoon storms and heavy rain.

The front should arrive early Sunday morning, and cooler, drier air will begin to move in following the frontal passage. That refreshing air mass will dominate our weather from Monday through much of next week, featuring lower humidity, sunshine, and below normal temperatures.

