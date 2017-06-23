Military plane suffers accident during practice for Ohio air show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials spoke with reporters Friday about the Thunderbirds jet that crashed at the end of the runway.

Little was said about the accident itself but officials made it clear the show will go on. It is not yet known if the Thunderbirds will perform.

Chairman of the Vectren Dayton Air Show Mike Imhoff says the Thunderbird team will determine if they fly or not, and any information about the two people on board, including any injuries that may have been sustained.

Representatives from the Thunderbirds are expected to hold a news conference of their own Friday around 5:00 pm.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds posted information on their Facebook page. In the post, they say the F-16D suffered damage and the pilot and a passenger, a tactical aircraft maintainer, are receiving care and are in good condition.

“Our first priority is taking care of our Thunderbird teammates and ensuring future safety” said Lt. Col. Jason Heard, Thunderbirds Commander/Leader.

Earlier in the day, reports said the plane had run off the runway and ended up on its top at the Dayton International Airport.

The incident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. while aircraft and crews are practicing for the Vectren Dayton Air Show.