Local man shot and robbed while vacationing in Turks and Caicos Islands

SMITHS STATION, Ala- Kevin Newman’s nephew says he has a special relationship with his uncle.

The family learned that Kevin Newman was robbed and shot while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

McEachern described the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

“He went to go look for his son and his son came back to the room and from there Gavin came back and went to sleep and next thing you know security was knocking on the door saying that Kevin was shot.” Michael Mceachern, Newman’s Nephew

Now Newman is in a medically induced coma.

McEachern says doctors operated on his uncle, but the hospital is not equipped to meet his needs, that’s why the community joined together and created a Go Fund Me page to help Newman get a medical flight back to the United States.

In just the first couple of hours, the Go Fund Me effort raised close to $17,000.

“The community has stepped up big time. Congress we appreciate congress a lot. Congress did make a big help to everything.” Michael Mceachern, Newman’s Nephew

Now the family is hoping the community will not only continue to donate, but say a prayer for Kevin.

” I want to thank everybody in the community for being there for Kevin and helping out as much as you can, thank-you for all the prayers, thank-you for even helping out to get him back over here.” Michael Mceachern, Newman’s Nephew

To donate to the Go Fund Me page for Kevin Newman click the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/3z2tpoo