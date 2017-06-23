GBI gives out $20,000 in reward money for help catching escaped inmates

By Published: Updated:
Donnie Rowe and Ricky DuBose were arrested in Rutherford County. The pair are accused of killing two correctional officers in Georgia on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Facebook/CBS46)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities have given $10,000 apiece to two Tennessee households for help catching two inmates accused of killing their guards while escaping from a prison bus.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says in an email Friday the agency decided to equally split the $20,000 portion of the reward it had offered. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says the recipients’ names are being withheld at their request.

A total of $130,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest of Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe. It isn’t immediately clear if or when other parts of the reward would be distributed.

The two Georgia prisoners face charges including murder in the June 13 killings of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue. They were arrested two days later in Tennessee.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s