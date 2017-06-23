Deputy, pedestrian recovering after hit on I-85 south

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Troup County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being hit on I-85 South near mile marker 12.

Deputy Stephanie Masouka and 60-year-old John Brown of Valley, Alabama were hit and suffered serious injuries Thursday morning when a tractor trailer driven by 47-year-old Bobby Frazier of Lithonia, Georgia hit Brown’s wrecked pickup truck.

Masouka and Brown were sent to Midtown Medical Center and both are doing okay, according to Troup County Captain Charles Nixon.

Masouka is a wife and mother of three and just had a newborn child. She worked at the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for a few years, went to work at the Columbus State University Police Department and has been back at Troup County for about a year now.

“They both could have lost their lives. We are very, very lucky,” Captain Nixon said. “I got a chance to see her this morning. She’s actually in pretty good spirits, a lot of pain but she’s in pretty good spirits.”

The recent rain means accidents are much more likely to occur. To ensure safety on the roadway, keep these things in mind: always have your headlights on when your windshield wipers are running, keep a four second follow distance during bad weather and keep in mind the legal speed limit can be too fast in some conditions.

Georgia’s “Spencer Pass Law, also known as the “Move Over Law,” requires drivers in most cases to get in the next lane whenever you see a car pulled off on the side of the road.

If you don’t have time to get over, slow down as you pass by to ensure the safety of everyone parked on the side of the highway.