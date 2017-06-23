Columbus Lions are headed back to the ‘ship

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Lions were trying to do something they have never done before. Columbus was trying to beat Lehigh Valley on the road for the first time in history. They’ve beaten them at home, but could never close the deal away.

So on Friday (June 23rd), when they traveled to Allentown in the first round of the National Arena League playoffs, they were all business.

It was the Steelhawks who jumped out to a quick lead in the first quarter though. Columbus trailed 21-0 with just under two minutes left in the second quarter before finally tacking some points on the board.

And it was the 3rd quarter when they made the comeback. With 56 seconds on the clock, the Lions lead 50-43. But Lehigh Valley refused to give up. Next possession, the Steelhawks drove the ball down the field and scored a touchdown.

But somehow Columbus was able to hold on to that score and go on to win 52-50.

So that means for the third year in a row, the Columbus Lions are heading to a Championship game.

They will play the winner of Jacksonville and Monterrey. That game will kick off Saturday (June 24th) at 7pm ET.