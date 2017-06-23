4th annual Fire Cracker 100 blood drive gets new location in Uptown

The 4th annual Firecracker 100 blood drive will get a new location this year in Uptown Columbus. The drive aims to collect 100 pints of blood between two events but Uptown hopes they can get it all in one day.

Becca Zajac with Uptown Columbus joins the News 3 Midday Community Watch and says she hopes the increased foot traffic and support for community events will finally get the blood drive its 100 pints.

The Columbus Firefighter’s Association will hold the events at:

Columbus Firefighter’s Association 6655 Lynch Rd, Midland, GA 31820 12 p.m. — 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29

Uptown Columbus 1040 Broadway, Columbus Georgia, 31901 12 p.m. — 5 p.m. Friday, June 30



If you would like to donate, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code “COLUMBUS” to make an appointment.