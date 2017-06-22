Our Kitchen: Ice Cream Cake with Parfait

INGREDIENTS:
- Angel food cake loaf (bought or from scratch)
- Ice creams: Sherbet, Chocolate, and Rainbow
- Whip cream
- Chocolate syrup
- Bananas
- Strawberries
- Blueberries
- Crushed pineapples
STEPS:
- Cut top part of angel food cake loaf and hollow out bottom part of cake. Save the inside of the cake.
- Fill the hollowed out piece of cake with a scoop of each ice-cream.
- Place the top part of cake over ice cream and place in freezer for 15 minutes.
- Using the inside of the angel food cake, place some cake in a wine glass.
- Over the first layer of cake add some strawberries, blueberries, and more cake till the glass is almost full.
- Use the juice from the strawberries as a layer over the fruit and cake.
- Top off the wine glass with some whip cream and a strawberry.
- Take cake out the freezer, cut an end piece, and drizzle it with your chocolate syrup.
- Cut a piece of cake where the sherbert ice cream is and spoon some crushed pineapples over it.
- Enjoy!