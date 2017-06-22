Our Kitchen: Ice Cream Cake with Parfait

By Published: Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • Angel food cake loaf (bought or from scratch)
  • Ice creams: Sherbet, Chocolate, and Rainbow
  • Whip cream
  • Chocolate syrup
  • Bananas
  • Strawberries
  • Blueberries
  • Crushed pineapples

STEPS:

  1. Cut top part of angel food cake loaf and hollow out bottom part of cake. Save the inside of the cake.
  2. Fill the hollowed out piece of cake with a scoop of each ice-cream.
  3. Place the top part of cake over ice cream and place in freezer for 15 minutes.
  4. Using the inside of the angel food cake, place some cake in a wine glass.
  5. Over the first layer of cake add some strawberries, blueberries, and more cake till the glass is almost full.
  6. Use the juice from the strawberries as a layer over the fruit and cake.
  7. Top off the wine glass with some whip cream and a strawberry.
  8. Take cake out the freezer, cut an end piece, and drizzle it with your chocolate syrup.
  9.  Cut a piece of cake where the sherbert ice cream is and spoon some crushed pineapples over it.
  10.  Enjoy!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s