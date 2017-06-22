Lee County Sheriff’s Office holds Junior Deputy camp

LEE COUNTY, Ala- Since 2009, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has held the Junior Deputy Camp. The camp gives campers the chance to put themselves in the shoes of those who keep us safe day in and day out.

The sheriff’s office is about to wrap up its second week of the camp. On Thursday, campers had the chance to watch demonstrations from the jail’s CERT Team as well as see the equipment the workers use while on the job.

For campers like Sydnee Cook, this is her second year taking part in the camp, and she hopes to be back again.

“It’s a great opportunity to see what they do everyday and how tough their job is,” Cook said.

Anyone interested in learning more about the camp is asked to visit the sheriff’s office’ website.