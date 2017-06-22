Hardworking local therapy dog featured by National Geographic

One of the hardest working employees at the Muscogee County Jail walks into the cells on four legs. Beethoven the therapy dog has caught national attention since he appeared on WRBL News 3 back in 2015 for his work with inmates suffering mental illness.

Beethoven was rescued by the sheriff’s office for his unique trait that makes him perfect to work in the jail — he is completely deaf. Loud noises and the hectic environment of the jail have no effect on Beethoven and the cheerfulness he brings to those in need.

Since he first appeared on News 3, Beethoven now also works with local children and the elderly in hospice care — all to bring the certain joy only a loving animal can give.

Beethoven is now part of National Geographic’s new book, Loyal: 38 Inspiring Tales of Bravery, Heroism, and the Devotion of Dogs, published in March.

He and his handler Lt. Cynthia Shannon Zeisloft join the News 3 Midday Community Watch to talk about Beethoven’s unique story as a rescue dog and his work transforming lives in the Muscogee County community.