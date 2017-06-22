CSU reminds potential students of looming deadlines

By Published:

Attention aspiring Columbus State University students! Admissions deadlines are on the horizon — have you turned in everything you need?

Mat Edmunds with the Office of Admissions and Recruitment joins the News 3 Midday Community Watch to remind the community of some dates students will not want to miss:

  • Undergraduate Regular Admission Deadline: JUNE 30TH
    • Submit application along with $40 non-refundable application fee
  • Document Deadline: JULY 15TH
    • Student transcripts (high school/past college institutions)
    • Official SAT and/or ACT scores
    • Homeschool applicants should submit the Supplemental Homeschool Application (PDF) along with the above-mentioned items
    • Submit a copy of your immunization record (PDF) and a form of lawful presence

For more information and answers to questions, contact an Enrollment Service Representative at 706-507-8800 or toll-free at 866-264-2035. You can also send an email to esc@columbusstate.edu.

