Alabama to end ACT Aspire testing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will stop giving the ACT Aspire test to students.

The state Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday not to renew the contract with the company.

Superintendent Michael Sentance says there were “several issues” with the last administration of the test. He says test results were delayed and when the state received them some of the data was bad.

Alabama in 2014 began using the ACT Aspire system as the annual reading and math assessment for grades three through eight in public schools.

The transition came with years of disappointing scores. State education officials said at the time it was a more accurate reflection of student achievement levels.

Sentance says schools will use the GlobalScholar test next year until the state transitions to a new standardized test.