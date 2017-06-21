US to issue more temporary worker visas this summer

Associated Press
FILE - In this June 5, 2015, file photo, the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington. The U.S. Homeland Security Department says nearly 740,000 foreigners who were supposed to leave the country during a recent 12 month period overstayed their visas and count released Monday, May 22, 2017, includes people who arrived in the U.S. by plane or boat but does not include ground border crossings. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Homeland Security Department has decided to offer extra visas for temporary, seasonal workers, a department spokesman said Wednesday.

DHS spokesman David Lapan said Homeland Security John Kelly hasn’t decided how many visas will be offered but that number should be set soon. Lapan said the department expects to start issuing visas as soon as late July.

The H-2B visas are used for temporary, non-agriculture workers at a variety of businesses, including resorts. The government offers 66,000 such visas a year, and the extra visas will be available to companies that show they’d be significantly harmed if they aren’t able to temporarily hire foreign workers. The Trump Organization is among the businesses that have utilized the visas.

Kelly was given authority to offer extra visas this year as part of a government spending bill that Congress passed in May.

The decision to add visas comes amid a Trump administration crackdown on illegal immigration and promises to bring back jobs.

