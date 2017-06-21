Trump congratulates Handel on Georgia 6th district win via Twitter

Karen Handel makes a heart symbol while making an early appearance to thank her supporters after the first returns came in during her election night party in the 6th District race with Jon Ossoff on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter to celebrate Republican Karen Handel’s victory in a Georgia special congressional race that became an expensive national proxy for Washington wars ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

In a Tuesday night tweet, Trump congratulated Handel and said “we are all very proud of you!”

In another tweet, Trump also congratulated Republican Ralph Norman, who won a special congressional election in South Carolina.

And in a third tweet, the president gloated over those wins and other recent Republican wins, saying “the special elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN are 5 and 0! All the Fake News, all the money spent  0.”

