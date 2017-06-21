Trump congratulates Handel on Georgia 6th district win via Twitter

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter to celebrate Republican Karen Handel’s victory in a Georgia special congressional race that became an expensive national proxy for Washington wars ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

In a Tuesday night tweet, Trump congratulated Handel and said “we are all very proud of you!”

In another tweet, Trump also congratulated Republican Ralph Norman, who won a special congressional election in South Carolina.

And in a third tweet, the president gloated over those wins and other recent Republican wins, saying “the special elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN are 5 and 0! All the Fake News, all the money spent 0.”

