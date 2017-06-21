Special election losses leave Democrats divided, searching

Associated Press Published:
Jon Ossoff, Alisha Kramer
Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff, left, concedes to Republican Karen Handel while joined by his fiancee Alisha Kramer at his election night party in Atlanta, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Party divisions are on stark display after a disappointing special election loss in a hard-fought Georgia congressional race.

House Democratic leaders are taking some comfort in coming in a close second for a seat that’s long been firmly in GOP hands. They argue it shows their chances are good of retaking control of the House in next year’s midterm elections.

But members of the rank-and-file are dissatisfied with that rationalization – and some are arguing for a new message and approach ahead of the midterms.

Congressman Bill Pascrell of New Jersey says, “A loss is a loss is a loss, and there’s no excuses.”

The loss also renewed the focus on Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who was demonized by the GOP side in the Georgia race.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s