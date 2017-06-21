Post Tropical Storm Cindy: Weakens but moisture remains

As stronger storms move out of the area tonight, we will have sporadic showers tomorrow afternoon. Expecting those to become more scattered on Saturday ahead of a cold front that will move through. Some of those storms on Saturday could be severe. After the front moves through on Sunday, we are finally seeing a break from the rain throughout next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 74

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, Sporadic showers and storms. Breezy. High: 90

SATURDAY: Weather Aware Day: Scattered showers and storms. Some storms may be severe. Low: 75 High: 88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance of morning showers. Low: 72 High: 87

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Low: 70 High: 87

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 67 High: 86

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 63 High: 88

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 63 High: 88