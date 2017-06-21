Police arrest man suspected of entering Auburn car dealership

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police have a man behind bars after he tried to enter an auto dealership early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, 21-year-old Damion Johnson was arrested and charged with theft of property first degree (auto), criminal mischief first degree and criminal trespassing second degree.

Police say around 2:45 a.m. they responded to an alarm at a car dealership in the 2000 block of S College Street. Responding officers arrived and saw a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, crashing through a gate at the rear of the dealership. Officers pursued the vehicle north bound onto I-85 and initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 52. The car swerved, struck a passing 18 wheeler and left the roadway. Johnson was later arrested shortly after.

Further investigation into the incident by Auburn police revealed that Johnson was responsible for unlawfully entering the dealership’s fenced in property, causing damage to the building and gate and stealing the 2009 Impala that he used to flee from police.

Johnson remains in the Lee County Jail on an $8,500 bond.