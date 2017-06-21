New ownership unveils proposed logo for Columbus hockey team

Related Coverage New owner purchasing Columbus pro hockey affiliation from SPHL

COLUMBUS, Ga. — News 3 is getting a first look at the new proposed hockey team that would make Columbus home in 2018. New owner Fidel Jenkins revealed the new proposed Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) hockey team would be named the Columbus Burn.

The logo shows a blue flame with “Burn Columbus” text underneath the symbol. Jenkins says he designed the team’s logo himself. He adds no other professional team currently has the same name. News 3 first learned Jenkins would be the new owner Tuesday. Jenkins also told News 3 about possible ticket prices. Fans will be able to buy upper concourse tickets for $5. Lower bowl prices will remain the same.

Jenkins met with team sponsors Wednesday to share his vision for the new hockey team.

The owner will also have advertising rates for sponsors that adjust according to attendance. Jenkins unveiled some ideas for fan giveaways to promote attendance. The giveaways are scheduled to be nightly. For example, if 4,000 fans show up for a game, the team will give away a three-day carnival cruise for two. If 5,000 fans attend, the team will give away a seven-day celebrity cruise for two.

One fan could win a Disney family vacation if 6,000 fans show up for a game, and finally, one fan could win a free car, RV, or motorcycle if 7,000 fans attend.

Jenkins is including plans to upgrade the Columbus Civic Center, the previous home of the Cottonmouths. He wants to add more digital features, including a Jumbotron.

According to our media partners the Ledger-Enquirer, Jenkins says he has not yet executed a lease with the city. Jenkins adds the deal is close to being completely finalized. The Columbus City Council would have to approve the lease at the Civic Center.