Less rain by Friday. Scattered again for the weekend.

Another muggy, cloudy start Thursday morning with scattered showers and few thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall to Louisiana and Texas early Thursday morning and weaken to a tropical depression Thursday afternoon. It will then head into Arkansas and Tennessee through the end of the week bringing more rain to them.

We’ll see some more sunshine Friday afternoon which will help warm us to the lower 90s with a few isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers move in Saturday and Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. Less humid and sunnier as we head into this coming work week.

WATCHES & WARNINGS: Locally, areas to our south – including Midland, LaGrange, Warm Springs and Talbotton are under a flash watch through 8pm eastern. These areas have seen 4 to 6 inches since Monday night and just a little more moderate or heavy puts them at a greater risk for flash flooding. To our south – Eufaula, Tuskegee and Union Springs under a Flash Flood Watch until tomorrow evening.

Tropical Storm Warnings extend from southern Louisiana until eastern Texas – including Houston and Galveston. Tropical Storm Force winds from 39 to 73 miles per hour are possible through Thursday afternoon along with isolated tornadoes.