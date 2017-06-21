Following Cindy

Tropical Storm Cindy is slowly winding its way through the Gulf, taking aim on Louisiana and a long stretch of the immediate coast. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center estimates maximum wind speeds of 60 miles per hour near the center of Cindy, though bands of showers with strong winds are moving ashore all along the coast as far east as Apalachicola, Florida. A tornado threat accompanies some cells within the rain bands close to the coast, and a tornado watch has been posted across that entire stretch of coastline.

We will continue to see periods of light to moderate rain in west Georgia and east Alabama for the remainder of today, with a small chance of picking up a thunderstorm and briefly heavier rain. Clouds and rain will hold high temperatures to well below normal, many areas not getting out of the 70s all day.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of Georgia and Alabama – not including the cities of Columbus and Auburn – through tonight. The flood threat would appear to be minimal locally as the heaviest rain will fall well west of here and also further north toward Atlanta.

As Cindy moves inland and away from us overnight, showers and storms will become more scattered on Thursday and we could even see a few peeks of sunshine as temperatures climb back into the 80s. We’ll have more sunshine Friday with only a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm, with Cindy by that time turning into a remnant low and crossing the length of Tennessee on its way east. The weekend could bring increasing chances for rain once again as a front presses southward, acting on abundant leftover moisture in this area, but there are encouraging signs that the front might get this far and bring a spell of dry weather our way the first part of next week.

