Flint police officer in critical condition after stabbing at Bishop International Airport

FLINT, Mi. (CBS) — A police officer remains in critical condition after being stabbed Wednesday morning at the international airport in Flint, Michigan, authorities say.

A government source tells CBS News an airport police officer was stabbed in the back and neck in the public part of the main terminal at Bishop International Airport. A suspect was in custody, the source says.

The Michigan State Police says the officer was in critical condition.

“Please keep the officer in your prayers,” reads a tweet on the official organization page.

The police say the FBI was the lead agency investigating the incident. The government source tells CBS News authorities were sweeping the airport with canine teams.

The airport posted on Facebook the airport was evacuated. The post adds passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

The state police say that the airport was closed.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

“The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck,” Brown says. “I said they need to get him a towel.”

CBS Saginaw affiliate WNEM-TV reports the police chief has stationed officers around Flint City Hall until further notice.

“At this time we are taking extra precautions just to be safe,” Mayor Karen Weaver says in a statement.