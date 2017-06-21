CPD seeking help finding missing elderly man with dementia

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

Police say Arthur Miller last spoke to his son on Tuesday, June 20 at 8:15 p.m.

Miller may be driving his red 2004 Pontiac GTO while a Georgia license plate of WI130K.

Miller is described as

5’9″ in height

Approximately 150 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Arthur Miller you are asked to contact Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.