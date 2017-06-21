CPD seeking help finding missing elderly man with dementia

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

Police say Arthur Miller last spoke to his son on Tuesday, June 20 at 8:15 p.m.

Miller may be driving his red 2004 Pontiac GTO while a Georgia license plate of WI130K.

Miller is described as

  • 5’9″ in height
  • Approximately 150 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Arthur Miller you are asked to contact Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s