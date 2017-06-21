CPD seeking help finding missing elderly man with dementia

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.
Police say Arthur Miller last spoke to his son on Tuesday, June 20 at 8:15 p.m.
Miller may be driving his red 2004 Pontiac GTO while a Georgia license plate of WI130K.
Miller is described as
- 5’9″ in height
- Approximately 150 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Arthur Miller you are asked to contact Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.