Concierge medicine gaining ground as more personal medical care option

Concierge medicine is a fast growing alternative option to the traditional doctor’s office. Medical practitioners who offer what is called “concierge medicine” have a smaller patient pool and accept membership-like fees from patients to ensure a personal, detailed medical experience.

Dr. Jill Moore joins the News 3 Midday Community Watch to talk about her vision to bring affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare to the Chattahoochee Valley.

To contact Dr. Moore, call her office at 706-660-2196 or visit her Cypress Concierge Medicine online profile.

