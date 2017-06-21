Barbasol Championship set to make more than a $20 million impact

OPELIKA, Ala. — From July 17 to 23, 132 golfers from the PGA will converge on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Grand National Golf Course for the Barbasol Championship.

This year marks the third year the tournament has been held in Opelika. More than 45,000 people are expected to attend the event throughout the week and it is estimated to have more than a $20 million impact on the area.

“The goal is economic development,” Tournament Director Jonathan Romeo said. “You can’t start business in an area until you have people come and see what you have. This is just the vehicle we use to hopefully get more business, more companies, more folks to move into this region. It’s an advertisement.”

The Auburn Opelika Tourism Bureau said the event averages a 79% average occupancy rate, and experienced a 13% increase in occupancy last year.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the event is asked to visit http://barbasolchampionship.com/