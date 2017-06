RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — News 3 confirms a deadly crash in Russell County.

According to Jess Thornton, the Public Information Officer for Alabama State Patrol, the crash happened on Cottonton Road around 5 p.m.

Thornton says there were two vehicles involved, a log truck and a passenger car.

Thornton confirms, the driver of the passenger car has died. The identity of the victim will be released until the next of kin has been notified.