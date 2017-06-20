Tracking more rain and Tropical Storm Cindy

Scattered showers last through the rest of the night. Muggy and cloudy tomorrow morning with more showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers continue through Thursday as we pull in plenty of Gulf moisture. As Cindy weakens and tracks farther northwest, we will see a little more sunshine Friday with a chance of afternoon showers and storms and temperature returning to the upper 80s. Afternoon showers are then possible through the rest of the weekend, but not expected to be as widespread as this week. A cold front will move through the area by Monday morning – bringing lower humidity and a little more sun.

Mornings remain in the lower 70s with afternoons in the upper 80s Friday through the weekend and this coming week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Cindy is tracking northwest in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall to southern Louisiana and eastern Texas early Thursday morning. Southern Louisiana and eastern Texas (including Houston and Galveston) are under Tropical Storm Warnings. They could see tropical storm force winds (39 – 73mph) Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Flooding is also expected along the Gulf Coast from the panhandle of Florida to Texas – with some areas possibly getting 15 inches of rain through Thursday. Cindy will then weaken to a tropical depression by Friday as it heads into Arkansas and western Tennessee.