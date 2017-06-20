Multiple rawhide dog chew products recalled for possible chemical contamination

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall for multiple brands of rawhide chew products for dogs due to a possible chemical contamination.

United Pet Group is voluntarily recalling the packages of the products after suppliers in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil used a quaternary ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in some manufacturing facilities.

The anti-microbial chemical is used to clean food processing equipment but is not approved in the U.S. as a production aid, according to the FDA.

There have been some reports of dogs having diarrhea, vomiting and the product giving an unpleasant odor.

The chemicals can cause a variety of symptoms in dogs including, reduced appetite and gastric irritation.

The rawhide dog chew products – including American Beefhide, Digest-eeze and Healthy Hide, are impacted by the recall.

The products have expiration dates ranging from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020. The packages will have a lot code that starts with AH, AV, A, AI, AO or AB.

Pet owners can contact the United Pet Group for a refund at 855-215-4962.

Read more about the recall here.