McCain: Americans “stupid” enough to go to North Korea should sign waiver

By Published:
In this Oct. 20, 2015, photo, Senate Armed Service Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., talks to reporters near the subway on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CINCINNATI, Oh (AP) — U.S. Senator John McCain says Americans who are “stupid” enough to still want to visit North Korea should be required to sign a waiver absolving the U.S. government of any blame if they’re harmed while there.

The senator from Arizona says, “There should at least be a form for them to fill out that says, ‘If I go to North Korea, I understand I am taking great risk, and I do not hold the American government responsible.'”

He says “if people are that stupid that they still want to go to that country, then at least they assume the responsibility for their welfare.”

U.S. college student Otto Warmbier died Monday, days after his release from North Korea.

 

