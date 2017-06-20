Georgia pastor used tithes to buy lingerie, other items

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Savannah pastor has been sentenced to 28 months in prison and ordered to pay his former church more than $178,000 after authorities say he stole tithes and church donations and put it in his personal account.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Georgia’s Southern District, in a news release, said 47-year-old Corey Megill Brown was sentenced Friday, just months after he pleaded guilty to mail fraud that led authorities to the embezzlements that occurred between 2008 and 2014.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the pastor worked at the Second African Baptist Church and was a chaplain for the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities say Brown deposited the stolen funds into an account labeled “Romans 12 Ministries” and used the money to buy lingerie and leather goods.