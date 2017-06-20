Court date set for three women arrested after child was found in closet

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — The three women arrested after a 22-month-old boy was found strapped to a carseat in the closet of an unlicensed daycare in Phenix City will appear in Lee County District Court on August 22.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old, Cynthia Duman; 66-year-old, Mary Parette and 26-year-old, Jennifer Parette posted each of their $1,000 bonds Monday night. Each was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to an incident report from the sheriff’s office, Sydney Zimmerman reported that when she went to pick up her son, Slade, she was led to a closet where she found him strapped to a car seat in the closet, which the deputy noted was warm and without any air conditioning vents.

When the deputy arrived to the facility, he found five other children ranging from newborn to five years old. In speaking with the owner, he learned that the child would sometimes be placed in the closet because he had trouble sleeping. According to the report, statements from the owner made him believe the child had been placed in the closet more than once.

The report said the owner was unable to provide a valid Lee County Business License or a permit from the Department of Human Resources to operate a small daycare.

Zimmerman said the child is being watched by family, but added that these past couple of days have been traumatizing.

“It’s just been making sure that Slade understands that we love him, and he’s never going to be put in that circumstance ever again,” Zimmerman said. “For me, it’s been very upsetting to myself knowing that I put him in that situation. I thought he was with people that I could trust, and it turned out to be that no, I couldn’t trust them.”

Zimmerman said she went to school with Jennifer Parette, and that her mom and aunt were close with Duman and Mary Parette. Zimmerman said while pregnant with her son, her aunt was doing Duman’s hair and discussions of Duman watching Zimmerman’s soon to be born son were had.

She said Slade was in Duman’s care for three to four months after he was born, and then again in October of 2016. Zimmerman said there were never any issues up until Friday.

“I hope they receive everything that they possibly or potentially could receive,” Zimmerman said. “I won’t rest until complete justice is served.”

Their court date is set for August 22 at 9 a.m.