Coroner investigating Otto Warmbier’s sudden death after North Korean detainment

CINCINNATI, Oh (AP) — The coroner’s office in Cincinnati is investigating the death of an American college student who died less than a week after his return from North Korea, where he was detained for nearly a year and a half.

A spokesman for the Hamilton County coroner says Dr. Lakshmi Sammaraco’s office has accepted the case of Otto Warmbier, who died Monday in a Cincinnati hospital. Justin Weber says Tuesday morning a press conference is expected later to provide details.

Wambier’s parents did not cite a specific cause of death, but notes the “awful, torturous mistreatment” by North Korea. Doctors had described Warmbier’s condition as a state of “unresponsive wakefulness” and said he suffered a “severe neurological injury” of unknown cause.