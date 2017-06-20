Coroner investigating Otto Warmbier’s sudden death after North Korean detainment

In this Feb. 29, 2016, photo, American student Otto Warmbier cries while speaking to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. The family of Warmbier who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma says the 22-year-old "has completed his journey home." Warmbier died Monday, June 19, 2017, relatives said in a statement. He arrived in Ohio on June 13, 2017, after being held for more than 17 months. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

CINCINNATI, Oh (AP) — The coroner’s office in Cincinnati is investigating the death of an American college student who died less than a week after his return from North Korea, where he was detained for nearly a year and a half.

A spokesman for the Hamilton County coroner says Dr. Lakshmi Sammaraco’s office has accepted the case of Otto Warmbier, who died Monday in a Cincinnati hospital. Justin Weber says Tuesday morning a press conference is expected later to provide details.

Wambier’s parents did not cite a specific cause of death, but notes the “awful, torturous mistreatment” by North Korea. Doctors had described Warmbier’s condition as a state of “unresponsive wakefulness” and said he suffered a “severe neurological injury” of unknown cause.

