Columbus Lions enter in first round of playoffs on the road against Lehigh Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Lions have seemed to have hit their stride. After a rocky first couple of games, the Lions are now on a six game winning streak and head coach Jason Gibson says it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Every year there’s one game that puts you over the top and I can recall the game every season. I think Monterrey was that game where it just all clicked,” says Gibson.

And this team has certainly been tested. They’ve played three games in just 11 days on the road. And the traveling doesn’t stop now. Columbus made it into the playoffs and will take on Lehigh Valley at their place. It will be tough because they’ve never beaten Lehigh on the road before.

“They have that feel, they’re one of those opponents that feel like if they can stick around in the dog fight. Then at the end of the fight you might be in for a long one,” says defensive lineman Ken Washington.

But the defense is no longer carrying this team. The offenseis finally clicking under former backup QB, now starter Mason Espinoza.

“He had a chance in the beginning but Darren stepped in and played really well and I went with that.. The door opened up and if they play well they are playing. And so right now we’re scoring on almost every possession. and Mason’s playing really well and no one can deny it,” says Gibson.

Here’s hoping this is the first time in history the Lions beat Lehigh on the road. Kick off is set for this Friday at 7pm ET.