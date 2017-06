COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police need your help locating a child molestation suspect.

Police say 36-year-old Jeffery Jenkins is wanted for outstanding warrants.

Jenkins is described as:

5’8″ in height

205 pounds

Jenkins is possibly driving a bluish gray Saturn Ion with a Georgia plate of PTA6967.

If you have any information in the whereabouts of Jenkins you are asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3449.