ALEA seeks person of interest in highway gas station armed robbery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation asks for help identifying a woman wanted as a person of interest in an armed robbery on Highway 80.

A press release says the woman pictured is sought for questioning in an incident at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Highway 80 and Alabama Highway 21.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation at (334) 242-1142 or the ALEA Central Communications at (334) 270-1122.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you may leave a tip on the SBI Crime Tip Line at (800) 392-8011.