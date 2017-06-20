Alabama mayor makes request for removed New Orleans Confederate monuments

By Published:
Crews in New Orleans early on April 24 beginning to remove the Liberty Monument, an 1891 obelisk honoring the Crescent City White League, which tried to overthrow a biracial Reconstruction government in New Orleans after the Civil War (WWL-TV)

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The mayor’s office in New Orleans says it is preparing a response to the request that it turn over recently removed Confederate-related monuments to a city in Alabama.

Hanceville Alabama Mayor Kenneth Nail recently wrote to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to request a donation of the monuments for display in Hanceville’s Veterans Memorial Park.

The town of about 3,250 people is about 40 miles north of Birmingham.

Nail tells The Cullman Times he’s heard nothing but positive feedback on the idea from Hanceville residents.

In a statement Monday, the New Orleans mayor’s office says it is working on an official request for proposals from nonprofits and government agencies to host the monuments in “a more appropriate place” than the high-profile spots they once occupied.

Mayor Landrieu proposed their removal after the 2015 slayings of nine black parishioners in South Carolina.

