7 still hospitalized after London mosque attack

Emergency services and forensic officers gather on a road near Finsbury Park station after a vehicle struck pedestrians in north London, Monday June 19, 2017. A vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London early Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

LONDON, England (AP) — British health authorities say seven people remain hospitalized after a driver plowed into a crowd spilling out of north London mosques after Ramadan services.

NHS England says three of the injured remain in critical care.

British leaders, including Prime Minister Theresa May, have moved swiftly to ease concerns in the Muslim community following the attack in London’s Finsbury Park neighborhood, which is home to a large Muslim population.

The incident is being treated as a terror attack. One man died at the scene, although he was receiving first aid at the time and it wasn’t clear if he died as a result of the attack or from something else.

The attacker has been arrested and is from the Welsh city of Cardiff.

