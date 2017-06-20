7 still hospitalized after London mosque attack

LONDON, England (AP) — British health authorities say seven people remain hospitalized after a driver plowed into a crowd spilling out of north London mosques after Ramadan services.

NHS England says three of the injured remain in critical care.

British leaders, including Prime Minister Theresa May, have moved swiftly to ease concerns in the Muslim community following the attack in London’s Finsbury Park neighborhood, which is home to a large Muslim population.

The incident is being treated as a terror attack. One man died at the scene, although he was receiving first aid at the time and it wasn’t clear if he died as a result of the attack or from something else.

The attacker has been arrested and is from the Welsh city of Cardiff.