3.2 earthquake hits Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — An earthquake has hit the City of Augusta.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, centered 3.27 miles (5.26 km) southwest of Augusta with a 3.2 magnitude.

Don Blakeman, a geophysicist at the National Earthquake Information Center, says the earthquake is considered minor.

The USGS says there’s a possibility of aftershocks and cautioned residents that the quake could have been a “foreshock,” which could be a prelude to another quake.

Richmond County Emergency Management Agency is working to assess any damages to homes and businesses. So far, there are no reports of injuries.

WFXG-TV reports Mayor Hardie Davis issued a statement urging residents to be mindful of falling debris and to take refuge under a strong structure if the ground begins to shake.