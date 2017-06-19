Turmoil in the Tropics?

The tropical Atlantic season looks like it will be getting an early start this year, and that has implications for our own weather the rest of this week.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two separate systems as of Monday morning. One located in the western Atlantic has already been given the (new for 2017) designation of Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 by NHC. This is likely to be the second tropical storm of the year and would be named Bret.

More important for our area is a broad area of low pressure located over the western Caribbean. Forecast models develop this system and move it into the southern Gulf of Mexico, then track it toward the U.S. Gulf coast over the next 2-3 days. Considerable disagreement exists between the various models, with the consensus track currently moving it west toward Texas. Regardless of the eventual track, the system will send abundant tropical moisture up into Alabama and Georgia, leaving us with ample opportunity for daily showers and thunderstorms.

To add to the complexity of the forecast is a cold front to our north that is expected to reach as far south as Atlanta before stalling. That will be the center of most of the showers and thunderstorms today, keeping activity fairly sporadic in our area but providing focus for more extensive coverage in the days to come.

A change in the path of the Gulf system further east toward Louisiana could put our area in line for heavier rains and potentially stronger storms, so this will be closely watched.

