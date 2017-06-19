Tracking the Tropics

KEEPING AN EYE ON THE TROPICS: We are tracking potential Tropical Storm 3 (Tropical Storm Cindy when officially named) in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to move northwestward near Louisiana by Tuesday – bringing lots of rain and potential flooding from Florida to Texas along the Gulf Coast through Thursday morning.

We are also watching a second tropical storm (Tropical Storm Bret) over Venezuela, which won’t directly impact the United States. The first tropical storm of the year was Arlene, the second – Tropical Storm Bret and now the third (potentially Tropical Storm Cindy). The Atlantic Hurricane Season started June 1st, and so far – we are off to an active start.

National Hurricane Center’s latest updates can be found here.

Scattered and more widespread showers and thunderstorms move in Tuesday and last through Thursday as we continue to pull in tons of Gulf moisture.

More scattered showers Friday. A chance of showers for Saturday and Sunday but rain will be less widespread. A cold front will finally move through Monday – bringing cooler and clearer conditions…but not until next week.

Temperatures remain in the lower to mid 80s through Thursday from all the rain. Warming to the upper 80s with a little more sun for the weekend.