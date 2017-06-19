Sheriff: Burglar accidentally killed by his partner

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says a burglar accidentally shot and killed his partner when they got caught in the middle of the crime.

WMAZ-TV reports that Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says a woman woke up Monday morning to find the two men having broken into her East Macon home, 88 miles (141.62 kilometers) southeast of metro Atlanta. When she yelled, the men ran out. But Davis says one of the men fired a shot over his shoulder.

Instead of hitting the woman, Davis says, the burglar hit the other burglar in the head.

The man who was shot to death was identified by the coroner’s office as 41-year-old James Robert Young. Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven’t identified the second man who fled the home.