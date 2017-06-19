Muscogee County School District hires new Chief Student Services Officer

COLUMBUS, GA- Dr. Angela Vickers has been an educator for 29 years and is coming from Hillsbrough County Florida where she started her teaching career. Not only has Vickers been in the classroom, but she’s been a principal as well. That’s why some in the community say she’s highly qualified for the position as Chief Student Services Officer.

“Definitely qualified for the position her resume is outstanding I know they came up with several resumes and that’s because we were wanting more and more information and if you go look at it it’s outstanding. She’s served in the alternative she’s served in special ed.” Lisa Jenkins, Parent

Some board members were opposed to bringing Vickers on board.

“This is the first time I’ve ever laid eyes on the lady tonight I mean this is a cabinet level position and we’re not allowed if you will even though the superintendent works for us not the other way around we’re not even allowed to meet these people.” “We’re not even allowed to meet these people and this lady is going to be making one hundred twenty two thousand dollars and is going to be in charge of a lot of people.” Frank Myers, School Board Member

Vickers says she feel she has a connection with the school district.

“I feel humbled, very honored I feel an attraction and a connection with the Muscogee County School District and that as I shared started coming here on a Sunday and being immersed in the environment.” Dr. Angela Vickers, New Chief Student Services Officer

An environment Vickers says she’s highly qualified for and ready to become apart of.

“Perspectives help you to get better and it gives you that resilience it gives you that stamina and I have all of that and I will bring that to Muscogee County School District.” Angela Vickers, New Chief Student Services Officer

Myers says he doesn’t feel the district carefully weighed the decision to bring Vickers on board.

