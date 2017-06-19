Miss Georgia 2017 presented new car from Kia Autosport

Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A crown and now a car!

The recently crowned, Miss Georgia 2017, Alyssa Beasley, was given the keys to her brand new Kia Sorento SX Monday at Kia Autosport in Columbus.

The car, which Alyssa has already named “Kimble” will serve as her transportation to and from events throughout her reign as Miss Georgia. Before driving off in her new ride, she took some to reflect on the past few whirlwind days.

“When I woke up I was able to kind of get some rest finally and I realized, ‘Wow, I’m Miss Georgia this is what’s going on,’ and we had so many interviews this morning, meeting so many wonderful people. So I am just looking for to the rest of this journey. This in itself has been incredible and we just really thank Kia for all they have done for us the last few years,” says Beasley.

Kia Autosport provides a car every year for the newly crowned Miss Georgia.

