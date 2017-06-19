London police say van attack at mosque has all the “hallmarks of a terrorist” incident

Related Coverage At least one confirmed dead in London van attack

LONDON, England (AP) — London police say one suspect has been detained in Sunday’s early-morning attack on worshippers standing outside a mosque.

Police say incident has all the “hallmarks of a terrorist” incident.

Police say the suspect was quickly and calmly turned over to the police, and no one else was found in the van.

However, London’ police force declines to explain why the person who now faces attempted murder charges to the pedestrians injured outside the Finsbury Park mosque was not also immediately charged in connection with a man who died at the scene.

In a statement, the police say they were called to the Seven Sisters Road by reports of collision with pedestrians. The statement says: “One man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Harun Khan of the Muslim Council of Britain says eyewitness accounts and videos taken appear to show that a “white man in a van intentionally plowed into a group of worshippers who were already tending to someone who had been taken ill.”

At least 10 people were also injured in the crash.