Healthcare mixed with mercy

COLUMBUS, Ga. — There’s a health clinic on 2nd Avenue that’s a god-send for folks without health insurance. It’s called MercyMed, founded five years ago by Dr. Grant Scarborough.

MercyMed used to be a CB&T bank branch. Now, instead of being a place for life’s savings it’s a place for saving lives.

“First of all, we want to be a medical home to individuals who don’t have health insurance. We’re not urgent care. We’re not fast track,” says Dr. Grant Scarborough.

And Dr. Grant Scarborough, MercyMed’s founder, says patients are asking to participate in the process.

“It’s not a free clinic. We ask people to invest in their health care. Most people pay $30. They come in and get seen by a provider. Most of their lab work is done for free,” says Dr. Grant Scarborough.

The clinic has recently undergone an expansion. They now have several dental suites which are filled with patients on Fridays. They are treated by local dentists like Dr. Joe Narde.

“Several dentists in the community have stepped up greatly to come and volunteer their time. I’m super pleased about that because there’s a whole untouched population group here that requires a lot of dental work,” says Dr. Joe Narde.

Dentists aren’t the only professionals donating their services. MercyMed also has volunteer cardiologists, gynecologists, eye specialists and psychiatrists who make regular visits to see patients. The walls of MercyMed are filled with bible verses and prayer is a common occurrence inside these walls.

“I love coming down here. I love reaching people on the spiritual side and praying with them, and just getting to know them,” says Dr. Joe Narde.

Patients drop their prayer requests into a box in the lobby and they’re prayed over by volunteers.

“I love the fact that every other Wednesday there are people in here praying for us, but also praying for our patients,” says Dr. Grant Scarborough.

Dr. Scarborough says the work he does at MercyMed is more than a job.

“This is our attempt to use the gift God gave us, which for us is medicine, to figure out how to love the hurting and poor in this town…go and show mercy that the Good Samaritan showed,” says Dr. Grant Scarborough.

MercyMed had 13,000 patient encounters last year. They also have a second location on Steam Mill Road. And in August they have another doctor joining Dr. Scarborough, which will help them treat even more patients.