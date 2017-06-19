Columbus convenience store robbed early Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police are trying to figure out who robbed a convenience store on Double Churches Road early Sunday morning. Police tell News 3 an employee at the Summit food store reported the armed robbery shortly after midnight Sunday.

The employee says a man smashed glass and walked into the store armed with a gun.

Police say the gunman took some cash and left the store. No one was hurt during the ordeal. Police did not provide any description of the gunman. However, they urge anyone with information to call the Robbery and Assault division at 706-653-3400.