Columbus convenience store robbed early Sunday morning

By Published:
Police say this Summit convenience store on Double Churches road was robbed Sunday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police are trying to figure out who robbed a convenience store on Double Churches Road early Sunday morning. Police tell News 3 an employee at the Summit food store reported the armed robbery shortly after midnight Sunday.

The employee says a man smashed glass and walked into the store armed with a gun.

Police say the gunman took some cash and left the store. No one was hurt during the ordeal. Police did not provide any description of the gunman. However, they urge anyone with information to call the Robbery and Assault division at 706-653-3400.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s