Carlos Williams celebrates 40th anniversary at WRBL

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Creative Services Director Carlos Williams celebrated his 40th anniversary here at the station.

Carlos was hired by then News Director and anchor Dick McMichael back in 1977.

Carlos’ first job was film processor. Yes, we shot 16mm film back in those days. Many of Carlos’ family and friends gathered at the station for a surprise party.

Station manager David Hart congratulated Carlos on four decades of loyal to WRBL and the community.

He also received a congratulatory letter from Congressman Sanford Bishop.