At least one confirmed dead in London van attack

LONDON, UK – The Muslim Council says a van has “run over worshippers” leaving the Finsbury Park mosque, and police say at least one person is dead.

Police earlier said a vehicle had struck several pedestrians early Monday morning and one person had been arrested.

The council tweeted that its prayers were with the victims.

People had been attending mosques in the area as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Transportation officials said roads were being closed in the area. Many police cars and ambulances were responding.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. London Police say at least one person is dead, although that total may change in the coming days.

Further details were not immediately available. Earlier in the month, eight people were killed in a van attack on London Bridge.

Britain’s terrorist alert has been set at “severe” meaning an attack is highly likely. For more information on the attack from London Police, click here.