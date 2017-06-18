Mom finds child locked in closet at home daycare

COLUMBUS, GA- It’s something no parent ever expects to see when they pick up their son from school or daycare.

Now Sydney Zimmerman is looking for answers after finding her child locked in a closet buckled up in a car seat.

“We go into the left which is Cindy’s bedroom and than she goes to the closet opens the door and Slade is strapped in a car seat, crying, red face.” Sydney Zimmerman, Found Son Locked in Closet

Zimmerman believes the daycare owner has locked up her son Slade more than once.

“Without even going inside and talking to Mary she immediately responds well sometimes he’s hard to get to sleep.So that right there tells me this is not a one time occurrence.” Sydney Zimmerman, Found Son Locked in Closet

Zimmerman is now planning to take further legal action.

“She said I understand you’re mad, I said no I don’t think you understand but what I don’t understand is how can think any of this is okay.” Sydney Zimmerman, Found Son Locked in Closet

Zimmerman is happy she showed up at the right time.

“There was no air vent in there so if the door was shut he’s in there he’s already crying he’s already screaming which raises their body temp he’s strapped in a car seat which is confining him and than he’s in a closet with no air ventilation he could’ve over heated and died.” Sydney Zimmerman, Found Son Locked in Closet